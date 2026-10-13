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Writing for Artists & Creatives: Biography, Résumé & Artist Statement

Writing for Artists & Creatives: Biography, Résumé & Artist Statement

Develop writing skills to introduce yourself, your artwork, and your professional experience.

The bio, résumé, and artist statement are typical portfolio requirements when applying for grants, exhibitions, residencies, fellowships, and other creative opportunities. This engaging workshop presents different writing strategies tailored to various types of opportunities, provides examples and writing prompts, and offers feedback on writing samples generated during the class. Participants leave prepared to complete their own written documents.

Part of our FREE Workshop Series to support Flagstaff’s Creative Community

Coconino Center for the Arts
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/