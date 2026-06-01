Yavapai County Master Gardener Prescott Area Garden Tour
Yavapai County Master Gardener Prescott Area Garden Tour
Start at U of A Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office. Travel to five unique gardens. Fifty plus learning stations at the gardens. Local experts in all gardens to answer questions.
University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office
$20.00/ticket
07:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Yavapai County Master Gardeners Association
928-445-6590, X 222
prescottmg@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
pjglaves@swbell.net
University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office
840 Rodeo Dr Bdlg CPrescott, Arizona 86305
928-445-6590 x 222
prescottmg@gmail.com