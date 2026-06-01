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Yavapai County Master Gardener Prescott Area Garden Tour

Yavapai County Master Gardener Prescott Area Garden Tour

Start at U of A Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office. Travel to five unique gardens. Fifty plus learning stations at the gardens. Local experts in all gardens to answer questions.

University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office
$20.00/ticket
07:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Yavapai County Master Gardeners Association
928-445-6590, X 222
prescottmg@gmail.com
https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-gardening .

Artist Group Info

pjglaves@swbell.net
University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office
840 Rodeo Dr Bdlg C
Prescott, Arizona 86305
928-445-6590 x 222
prescottmg@gmail.com
https://extension.arizona.edu/yavapai-gardening .