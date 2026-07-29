Young NightVisionaries: A NightVisions Youth Workshop with Erika Tsouras

Young artists and explorers are invited to discover the wonders of the night through hands-on creative activities inspired by NightVisions

Led by educator and artist Erika Tsouras, this interactive workshop encourages participants to investigate the beauty of dark skies, light, color, and imagination while creating their own artworks.

Designed for youth and families, the workshop combines art-making, observation, and discussion to help participants explore how artists, scientists, and cultures around the world understand the night. No prior artistic experience is necessary. All materials will be provided.

Free to attend; Registration required