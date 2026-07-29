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Young NightVisionaries: A NightVisions Youth Workshop with Erika Tsouras

Young NightVisionaries: A NightVisions Youth Workshop with Erika Tsouras

Young artists and explorers are invited to discover the wonders of the night through hands-on creative activities inspired by NightVisions

Led by educator and artist Erika Tsouras, this interactive workshop encourages participants to investigate the beauty of dark skies, light, color, and imagination while creating their own artworks.

Designed for youth and families, the workshop combines art-making, observation, and discussion to help participants explore how artists, scientists, and cultures around the world understand the night. No prior artistic experience is necessary. All materials will be provided.

Free to attend; Registration required

Coconino Center for Arts
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/
Coconino Center for Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
info@coconinoarts.org
https://coconinoarts.org/