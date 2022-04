By Mitch Teich

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-496217.mp3

George Winston demonstrates how he adapts the technique of two harmonica masters.

Flagstaff, AZ – George Winston is best-known for his piano playing prowess. But in this KNAU web exclusive, Winston speaks with Arizona Public Radio's Mitch Teich about how he adapts the harmonica techniques of two of his mentors to a unique George Winston style.