Michael Franti interview

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-497939.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Michael Franti is a protest singer, and proud of it. He mixes searing political lyrics with funk, folk and hip-hop. Franti performs with his band Spearhead in Flagstaff tonight tomorrow he returns to screen his new documentary, I Know I'm Not Alone, a musical diary he filmed in the middle east in 2004. Franti told Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker he traveled to Iraq to hear what everyday people there felt about the war.