AZ House moves to ban sale of women's eggs

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The measure is being pushed by Rep. Bob Stump. He said

the procedure is medically hazardous and that people on

either end of the transaction should not benefit.

(Just as it's unethical and illegal to sell human

organs, so it should be illegal to sell human eggs.

Would we countenance the selling of bone marrow for

transplants? Would we allow scientists to pay

individuals to give up certain internal organs for

research?)

But Stump conceded his concerns go beyond the medical

health of the donors. He wants to throw an additional

roadblock in the path of human cloning, a process that

often starts with donated human eggs. The call for

human eggs, advertised in some campus publications,

apparently can be lucrative: One company's classified

ad says women can earn up to $24,000 for six separate

egg donations. He said college students in particular

are targeted. And he said the practice can lead to

exploitation of poor women who pursue the cash despite

risks. This isn't Stump's only effort this session.

Earlier this week, he convinced the House Health

Committee to approve a measure which requires a doctor

to inform a prospective egg donor that there are risks,

including complications from having hormones injected

to produce multiple eggs as well as potential problems

from the harvesting procedure. Stump acknowledged that

these dangers exist whether eggs are donated or sold.

(But intent has to be operative when it comes to

ethical practice. Is one donating an egg to an IVF

clinic to enable a childless couple to have a child? Or

is one selling one's eggs for cloning research, again,

with no medical benefit for themself, and for the

express purpose of destroying cloned human embroys?)

As approved by the House Judiciary committee, the

legislation would subject violators to up to a year in

jail, whether they are the donors or the companies that

buy the eggs. The measure does not ban donations,

whether for fertilization or medical research. But it

does spell out that women could receive no money or --

quote -- other valuable consideration. Rep. Ben Miranda

said that raises questions about whether women could be

compensated for their time or out-of-pocket expenses.

Stump said he will attempt to clarify the measure

before it reaches the House floor. Stump's campaign

against human cloning is not new: Last year he ushered

through legislation to ban the use of state funds or

resources for any human cloning research. In Phoenix,

for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer