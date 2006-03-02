AZ legislators move to limit teen abortions

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-502125.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – Current law says teens 17 or less have to get parental

consent before terminating a pregnancy. One measure

approved by the House would require that this consent

form be notarized. Rep. Warde Nichols said there's a

good reason for that.

(We've already had situations in Arizona where a

boyfriend has gone in, faxed in a consent form for a

minor. And the parents had no idea that their minor

child was receiving an abortion.)

But Rep. Linda Lopez said the requirement could create

problems.

(Can you imagine what would happen, the devasation this

would cause in this young person's life in a small town

where the notary, who's not required to be confidential

would publicize this information that the minor is

going to have an abortion.)

Nichols countered that Planned Parenthood has its own

notaries. He also said his measure leaves intact laws

that allow a teen to ask a judge to bypass the parental

consent requirement. But House members voted Tuesday to

alter that law to require a teen to prove sufficient

maturity by "clear and convincing evidence,'' a more

difficult burden. And House members take up a separate

bill next week to require parental consent for minors

who want to get birth control pills to keep from

getting pregnant in the first place. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio, this is Howard Fischer.