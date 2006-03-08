Should biz be penalized for hiring illegals?

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The measure is nowhere near as far reaching as had

originally been proposed. Rep. Russell Pearce admitted

he had to dilute some provisions to make it more

acceptable to the business community. For example,

there is an escape clause which says companies cannot

be penalized if they comply with state and federal

hiring laws. Also gone are provisions to automatically

revoke the license of companies with three illegal

hiring offenses within one year, and another which

would have allowed employees who are laid off to sue

companies if undocumented workers remain on the

payroll. But Pearce said what remains is significant,

including requirements for state and local agencies

that issue business licenses to audit companies to see

if they are getting around the law. And he said it is

fair.

(We're not trying to sneak up on anybody. We want to go

after those that intentionally violate the law,

knowingly violate the law. And so we'll put into place

a fair mechanism to make sure those that are doing what

is expected and those that are doing what the law

requires aren't abused. At the same time, those that

are fudging and cheating, that we have the tools to go

after them. And that bill does that. It's very

comprehensive.)

The legislation subjects first-time offenders to fines

of at least $2,000 per undocumented worker; companies

with three offenses within a year would pay a minimum

of $6,000 per offense, with a mandatory year in jail

for violators. Approval came over the objections of

House Democrats. That includes many who complained in

prior years that the Republican-controlled Legislature

was busy attacking illegal immigrants while doing

nothing about the companies that lured them here with

jobs. For example, last year Rep. Pete Rios complained

when GOP lawmakers stripped one bill of provisions

which would have sanctioned companies that hired

illegal aliens. Rios said at the time it ignores the

role businesses play in the problem of illegal

immigration.

(They have yet to step up to the plate and assume any

responsibility. They might as well just walk up and

down the border with a sign that says, hiring today,

come on over.)

But on Tuesday Rios refused to support this employer

sanctions bill, saying he feared discrimination.

(We're all going to be painted with the same broad

brush. And I fear employer sanctions because I see

employer sanctions discriminating against many Mexican

Americans. Because employers are going to be hesitant

about employing somebody that looks like they may be an

immigrant.)

Rep. Ben Miranda also complained last year about the

lack of employer sanctions, saying a message needs to

be sent to companies that they cannot keep hiring

undocumented workers and presume they have no

responsibility. On Tuesday, though, Miranda opposed the

bill saying he's not convinced the legislation would

hit major employers.

(There's absolutely no guarantee, Howie, that this

legislation is going to start with the Marriott's of

the world, the Denny's of the world. It's Jose's Taco

Stand that's going to be impacted, it's the bakery shop

that's going to be impacted, it's the small one-time

owner of a gasoline station that's going to be

impacted, it's car washes that are going to be

impacted.)

The position of the legislative Democrats could put

them at odds with Gov. Janet Napolitano. In her state

of the state speech in January, the Democratic governor

specifically called for sanctions against companies

that knowingly hire illegal immigrants. A final roll

call vote later this week will send this measure to the

Senate. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.