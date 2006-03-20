David Isay: StoryCorps Is Simple But Powerful

By Laurel Druley

Flagstaff, AZ – Everyone has a story to tell. That's what David Isay believes. He's the man behind StoryCorps, the oral history project that's been traveling around the country for the last 10 months collecting people's stories. Flagstaff was chosen as the latest stop on StoryCorps' national tour. David Isay recently visited Flagstaff to raise awareness about the project and spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Druley.