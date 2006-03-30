Border Radar

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – On Tuesday the House voted to spend $50 million to buy

or lease a ground radar system. That vote on the

Republican proposal came over the objections of several

Democrats who said it is wrong to use state tax dollars

on something that should be a federal responsibility.

But Napolitano said Wednesday she sees the issue from a

somewhat different perspective.

(In an ideal world, we wouldn't be. But we already are,

to the extent people cross illegally and commit a state

law crime and are incarcerated in our state prisons, we

pay for that. We pay for a lot of law enforcement down

on the border for crimes related to illegal

immigration.)

This isn't the first time that the governor has found

herself at odds with Democratic lawmakers over border

and immigration issues. She has supported expanding

both the number of National Guard troops along the

border as well as their role. And she has endorsed the

idea of penalizing companies that hire undocumented

workers. That divergence of views has not gone

unnoticed by legislators like Sen. Jorge Garcia.

(Rightfully or wrongly, she's pandering to the

majority. And we have three bishops coming next Tuesday

to pray for her.)

Rep. Pete Rios said the governor's position on these

issues is not surprising given the realities of Arizona

politics. He pointed out that Republicans outnumber

Democrats in Arizona by about 152,000 out of some 2.6

million registered voters. And that means a Democrat

has to try to get some GOP support to get elected to

statewide office. Rios said he can't condemn her for

her stance.

(The governor, as I am, as other legislators are, we're

political animals. We understand what it is that gets

us here. We understand the things we have to do to stay

here.)

Pollster Earl de Berge said Napolitano's position on

these border and immigration issues puts her in line

with those of most Arizonans.

(I think there's just broad consensus across both

parties and amongst independents for the notion that,

hey, we should do what we can to stop the flow of

illegal people, short of Berlin Wall kind of thing.)

And de Berge said people do understand that it really

is the responsibility of the federal government to

secure the border. But he said Napolitano realizes that

does not provide an excuse for the state to do nothing.

(She's got constituents across the southern region of

the state who have made it pretty clear that things are

happening to them, their land and their property that

they feel they have a right to be protected from.)

And that constituency is important: Napolitano's narrow

victory four years ago was secured with a strong

showing in the region, helping her offset the edge that

Republican Matt Salmon got in much of the rest of the

state. Gubernatorial press aide Jeanine L'Ecuyer said

Napolitano's stance is not partisan -- and not

political. And Phil Lopes, the House Democratic leader,

said he doesn't know whether the governor is taking

positions on border issues to help get reelected.

(I've tried to figure out from her when it is she's

doing things for purposes of reelection and for other

purposes. So I can't figure it out. I can't answer that

question for you.)

But Democratic Representative Ted Downing said he's not

concerned that he and his colleagues are on one side of

the issue and the governor is on the other. He said it

shows the health of the Democratic party. In Phoenix,

for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.