Navajo County updates fire evacuation plans

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Navajo County, AZ – Four years ago, the Rodeo Chediski Fire became the largest wildfire in Arizona's history when it scorched more than four hundred and fifty thousand acres. It also forced thousands of people to evacuate several towns in the White Mountains. Navajo County emergency officials had just tested their evacuation plan a week before the fire blew up, not realizing how soon they'd need to implement it. But because of lessons learned during the evacuation and, more recently, from Hurricane Katrina, Navajo County officials are revamping the plan. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.