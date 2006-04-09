StoryCorps - Jerry Honawa and Joe Day

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-507724.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Inside soundproof booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. The booths belong to StoryCorps, a project that collects the stories of everyday people in order to create an oral history of America. Here, Joe Day interviews his 69 year old Hopi friend Jerry Honawa (HON-awa), who grew up in Hotevilla on 3rd Mesa, but was sent away to high school in Utah.

Joe Day interviewing Jerry Honawa from the StoryCorps booth on the Hopi reservation. Produced locally by Daniel Kraker at KNAU, Arizona Public Radio. To see photos or learn more, please visit knau dot org.