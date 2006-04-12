Arizona clean elections law redux?

By How

Phoenix, AZ – The concept is simple. People who want to run for

statewide or legislative office who agree to limit

spending can qualify for state dollars. But Rep. Rick

Murphy noted there are some quirks in the system. For

example, if a candidate who chooses to get

contributions from private donors raises more money

than the amount given to those who take public dollars,

than the publicly funded candidate gets a dollar-for-

dollar match. And the problem goes even deeper than

that. If an outside group buys airtime for commercials

to attack the publicly funded candidate, that candidate

gets an equal amount of money. And the same is true if

those independent ads praise a privately financed

contender. That's exactly what happened four years ago

when publicly financed Democratic gubernatorial hopeful

Janet Napolitano got additional cash every time some

group would run commercials praising privately financed

Republican contender Matt Salmon. Napolitano ended up

outspending her GOP foe and won. Murphy said that

hardly makes the system voluntary.

(I just don't believe it's a choice when there's an

undue incentive and really a penalty for making one

decision over another. That's not a choice. That's

blackmail. And the government should not be in the

business of blackmail.)

Murphy's legislation would do more than eliminate the

public financing option for candidates. It also would

scrap virtually all the restrictions on how much

privately financed candidates could get from any one

individual or special interest political action

committee. That brought an angry response from Linda

Brown of the Arizona Advocacy Network, a group whose

members lobby on behalf of what they see as social and

reform issues.

(All levels of government in Arizona would be for sale

to the highest bidder. And this a blatant move from my

perspective, from our perspective, to consolidate power

and ensure that Arizona's government is bought and paid

for by the wealthiest of special interests to serve the

special interests.)

But Rep. Laura Knaperek said the law, dubbed the

Citizens Clean Elections Act, hasn't really lived up to

its promise of removing special interests from

influencing who gets elected. She pointed out that

lobbyists still can give seed money to publicly

financed candidates. And they also are free to help

those candidates get the necessary $5 donations. The

level of public support for the whole system depends on

who you ask. Barbara Lubin, director of the independent

Clean Elections Institute which supports public

funding, acknowledged the original measure passed in

1998 by a margin of just 51 to 49 percent. But she said

more recent polls suggest deeper support.

(In January of 2006, 85 percent of the people stated to

this poll, Behavioral Research poll, that they believe

it is important to keep Clean Elections. Now, granted,

50 percent of the people don't know what Clean

Elections is. We've got a growth state. And for those

of us who have been advocates of the law through the

years sometimes that does get to be frustrating.)

But Rep. Russell Pearce said it's all in the wording of

the question.

(That's kind of interesting because I was shown a poll

here the other day that dealt with that. And although

there were a majority thought Clean Elections was a

good deal, when you ask them if you thought politicians

should get taxpayer money to be publicly funded, the

same number, which was a majority, said absolutely

not.)

Lubin acknowledged the flaws in the system, like the

unfair match provided to publicly financed candidates,

but said they should be fixed and the measure not

scrapped. Tuesday's party-line vote by the House

Appropriations Committee sends the measure to the House

floor. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is

Howard Fischer.