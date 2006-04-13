Legislature approves border trespass bill

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The measure says that anyone who violates federal

immigration law by entering this country without

permission is guilty of the state crime of trespass.

First time offenders could be jailed for up to six

months. Those caught again could spend up to a year in

state prison. Rep. Chuck Gray said the law is needed

because it is local police and sheriffs deputies who

come across illegal immigrants but can't hold them --

or even transport them to federal immigration agencies

-- because they haven't broken any state laws.

(And this is a tool that law enforcement will use on a

case-by-case basis. I do not envision large roundups. I

do not see them devoting all of their resources. They

have other things to do besides that.)

But that is exactly the reason that police and

prosecutors from around the state wrote to Governor

Janet Napolitano urging her to veto the bill. Kingman

Police Chief Robert DeVries complained that having to

enforce this law now, before the federal government has

taken control of the border, would, in his words,

potentially overwhelm the resources of small, medium

and large police departments throughout the state. And

Chandler Police Chief Sherry Kiyler said illegal

immigrants -- and those who believe they will be

mistaken for illegal immigrants -- will stop calling or

cooperating with police. Napolitano refused to spell

out what she would do with the legislation now that is

is on her desk. But she gave a very broad hint by

releasing the more than a dozen letters she got in

opposition to the measure.

(On those issues, I listen very closely to where law

enforcement is.)

Rep. Russell Pearce said he wasn't impressed by the

letters in opposition.

(They know they have a problem. And they've always been

worried about enforcing the law because they tend to

live in this little politically correct world. But I

can tell you things are getting to the point, the

citizens is who I'm doing it for, the citizens, that

person out there we took an oath of office to protect.

They're demanding we do something. That's who I owe my

allegiance to.)

Sen. Bill Brotherton chided colleagues for going after

the people who come here looking for work but so far

failing to enact any legislation that would punish the

companies that essentially lure undocumented workers

here by offering them jobs.

(The populace is going to see it as hypocrical that we

are sanctioning the employees but doing nothing to the

employers. And without jobs to come to, these folks

aren't going to come up here.)

But Rep. John Allen rejected those arguments as

irrelevant to the issue of whether police should be

able to arrest illegal immigrants.

(That's like saying because I live in a nice

neighborhood and when I open my curtains at night you

can see in I have nice stuff, somehow I've invited

somebody to rob me. What's the enticement there?)

One question that remains is whether the state can use

this back-door maneuver to make a state crime out of a

violation of federal law. A New Hampshire court blocked

several communities in that state which had tried to do

the same thing. But Pearce said he believes any

challenge to this law will falter. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.