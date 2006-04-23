StoryCorps - Carl Fleck and Janick Knittle

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – At StoryCorps booths across the country, friends and loved ones are interviewing each other about their lives. StoryCorps is an oral history project based on the idea that the stories of everyday people are the most important and interesting. At a booth in Flagstaff, 17 year old Janick Knittle interviewed his 77 year old friend, Carl Fleck. The two share a love of flying...a part of Carl's past which has influenced his young friend's future.

