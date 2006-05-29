Williams Civil War Band

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Williams, AZ – During the Civil War, it was a musicians' job to lead soldiers into battle. And many teenage drummer boys and fifers died alongside the Confederate and Union troops they worked so hard to rally. Today there are about twenty nationally recognized Civil War reenactment bands. But only one of them is authentically made up of teenagers. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl has this report on the Williams Fifth Regimental Cavalry Band from Williams...a town founded, in part, by Civil War veterans.