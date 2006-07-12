Gay Marriage Ban Lawsuit

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Attorney Chuck Blanchard said his client, Arizona

Together, has no problem with voters deciding whether

marriage should be constitutionally defined as being

between one man and one woman. But Blanchard said the

proposal also would bar civil unions as an alternative

to marriage, and would outlaw the benefits that some

cities and at least one county provide to the domestic

partners of their employees.

(The Arizona voters have a variety of opinions on each

of these topics. We believe they are entitled to vote

on each of these three topics separately.)

Blanchard said that is backed by rules which require

constitutional amendments to deal with only one

subject. Nathan Sproul, spokesman for Protect Marriage

Arizona, said there is only one subject -- defining

marriage and its benefits. He also noted that similar

challenges in other states have failed, most recently

in Georgia. But Lisa Hauser, another attorney for

initiative foes, said that is irrelevant.

(Their situation was very different. That action came

up after the voters had already voted. And their rule

is much, much different with respect to the separate

subject rule.)

No date has been set for a hearing. In Phoenix, for

Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.