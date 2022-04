By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Neighborhood lemonade stands are a familiar sight in the summer. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl visits a group of first-time lemonade vendors whose recipe for success is both gourmet and philanthropic.