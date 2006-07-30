http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-528311.mp3

August 30, 2006 – Congressman Rick Renzi hosted a forum for Arizona educators on NCLB. About 60 people showed up to talk about the federal mandate and how it has helped and hindered education in rural Arizona. English language learners pose a big problem in standardized testing. Other people said there are too many requirements under NCLB which keep educators doing paperwork instead of working on solutions. Renzi says substantial alterations need to be made before he'll approve it in the future.