Campaign launched against farm animal initiative

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – The measure would make it illegal to confine a pig

during pregnancy or any calf raised for veal for the

majority of the day in any manner that precludes it

from lying down, fully extending limbs or turning

around freely. Farmers would have until 2013 to comply.

Foes, financed largely by pork producers, have come up

with a very simple radio commercial.

(Hogwash? What is hogwash? Hogwash is absurdity,

balderdash, baloney, bull, bunk, drivel, gibberish,

hooey and horsefeathers, loony, poppycock,

ridiculousness, rot, rubbish, trash, twaddle, and

Proposition 204. That's right, Proposition 204 is

hogwash.)

None of that addresses the issues in the campaign -- or

even tells Arizonans why they should actually vote

against the measure. But Jim Klinker, lobbyist for the

Arizona Farm Bureau Federation, said that was done on

purpose.

(There's 19 ballot propositions, Howie, as you well

know. One, the message has to be kept simple. I don't

think we're doing any name calling. What we're trying

to get across with our message is that the argument

used by the national animal rights groups is hogwash.)

Klinker claims science is on his side. He cites a

report by the American Veterinary Medical Association.

That report does say pigs in stalls are no more

stressed, and injury rates for sows housed in gestation

stalls is lower than those housed in groups. But it

does not specifically address the issue of the size of

the stalls and whether, as the initiative would

require, animals should be allowed enough space to turn

around. The only real effect of Prop 204 would be on

pig farmers, as there is no real veal industry in

Arizona. In fact, only one Arizona company, located in

Snowflake, uses gestation pens: PFFJ. That stands for

Pigs for Farmer John. But anti-204 campaign spokesman

Ian Caulkins rebuffed requests by Arizona Public Radio

to actually go there to see the animals and the crates.

(You're not the first person that's requested a tour up

there. And it's not just media outlets. It is members

of the public. It is elected officials, civic leaders.

I mean, a lot of people would like to go through there.

And the bottom line is we just don't do tours. It comes

down to the safety of the animals.)

Caulkins said there is a fear that outsiders would

bring in diseases. But he rejected an offer to go

through the same sanitizing procedures as do workers in

the plant. Caulkins acknowledged that outsiders have

been allowed in -- including people his consulting firm

hired to shoot a video inside the facility. He said

reporters who want to see conditions will have to rely

on that campaign-produced video. The hogwash

commercials could be the first shot in what promises to

be a very expensive campaign being financed largely by

out of state interests. Major funding for the

initiative is coming from the Humane Society of the

United States and Farm Sanctuary, a group that bills

itself as the nation's leading farm animal protection

organization. Opposition is getting the lions share of

its money from the National Pork Producers Council and

the Arizona Pork Council. It also has donations from

groups in Alabama, Iowa and California. Caulkins said

the presence of all that out-of-state money should not

be surprising.

(It sets a dangerous precedent that someone based on

emotions and feeling about what they think about how

industry should operate can come in and go to the

ballot. It's all about setting a dangerous precedent.)

Cheryl Naumann, director of the Arizona Humane Society,

said her group's media spots will begin running in a

couple of weeks. She declined to disclose what will be

the thrust of the campaign. But her campaign web site

already has pictures of pigs and calves in pens, photos

obtained from Farm Sanctuary. In Phoenix, for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.