Poll shows support for illegal immigration initiatives

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Napolitano vetoed legislation to declare English the

state's official language. So lawmakers opted to put it

on the November ballot as Proposition 103. A new

statewide survey conducted by KAET-TV, the Phoenix PBS

affiliate, shows two thirds of those asked said they

will vote for it. Similarly, 50 percent of people

surveyed back Proposition 300. That would deny adult

education classes and subsidized child care to those

not here legally, as well as require illegal immigrants

to pay higher non-resident tuition at community

colleges and state universities. Napolitano vetoed that

one, too. Only 35 percent side with her and believe it

is a bad idea. But the governor said the poll does not

mean she is out of step with Arizonans.

(My view is this: Those measures will not, in and of

themselves, solve the problem of illegal immigration,

in Arizona or indeed through the country. That what we

need are tough and realistic solutions.)

She said that includes not only more law enforcement

but also more visas for people to work here. Anyway,

the governor said another part of the survey suggested

that Arizonans back her way of running state

government: More than 60 percent of those asked said

they would support Napolitano over any of the four

Republicans who hope to unseat her in November.

