Governor signs global warming order

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – A new order issued Friday by Governor Janet Napolitano

could ultimately affect what you drive. Arizona Public

Radio's Howard Fischer explains.

(1:14.1)

The governor wants to cut Arizona's greenhouse gas

emissions back to 2000 levels by 2020 -- and half that

by 2040. That includes carbon dioxide, with tailpipe

emissions being a major source. So Napolitano ordered

state agencies to implement a Clean Car Program. That

would not outlaw the sale of specific brands or types

of vehicles. But it would mean manufacturers who want

to sell their cars and light trucks in Arizona would

have to meet emission standards stricter than federal

law. Napolitano said details are still being worked

out. But she sidestepped the question of whether she

has the legal authority to do this.

(I don't want to answer that question right now. Let's

wait and see what they come back with and then we'll

make the determination of whether it requires

legislative action or whether it can be done by the

executive branch.)

But the governor told Arizona Public Radio she believes

the public will back what she wants.

(Most Arizonans would agree that if we don't start

making some changes with respect to the environmental

issues that affect climate, we're going to feel very

regretful in another 10 or 12 years.)

Napolitano also said it remains to be seen whether

Arizonans are willing to do something to curb global

warming if it turns out they'll have to pay more for

their cars.

In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this

is Howard Fischer.