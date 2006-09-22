"A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek"

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-530992.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Last year, the waters of Fossil Creek near Camp Verde were freed after one hundred years of being dammed. Many state and federal agencies, environmental groups and Indian tribes call the dam decommissioning a "milestone" in restoring natural ecosystems to rivers and streams in the U.S. Fossil Creek is now the focus of a documentary film called, "A River Reborn". It features a slew of researchers from Northern Arizona University and is narrated by actor Ted Danson. NAU professor Stefan Sommer is the film's executive producer. He gave Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl a sneak peak at the film.