Gubernatorial Debate Part I

Published October 11, 2006 at 1:57 AM MST
Barry Hess, Janet Napolitano and Len Munsil at the second gubernatorial debate in Tucson on October 10, 2006.

Tucson, AZ – This is the first 30 minutes of the second 2006 gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democratic candidate Janet Napolitano, Republican Len Munsil, and Libertarian Barry Hess. The debate took place October 10 at the University of Arizona in Tucson. It was moderated by Bill Buckmaster of KUAT public television. The debate focused on issues related to children, families and education.

