By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – KNAU reported in a broadcast Tuesday and Wednesday that Army specialist Alyssa Peterson of Flagstaff may have committed suicide in Iraq three years ago rather than follow what she believed to be illegal orders. In fact, while the army investigation does state she objected to interrogation techniques used on detainees, it does not conclude that those objections were related to her suicide. KNAU apologizes for this error.