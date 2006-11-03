Students must pass AIMS

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-541812.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – The William E. Morris Institute for Justice had

challenged the legality of the test, saying that

economically disadvantaged and minority students pass

it at a lower rate than everyone else. And that means

they don't get a diploma. Attorney Ellen Katz wants the

graduation requirement suspended until the state spends

more money to help those students. But Maricopa County

Superior Court Judge Kenneth Fields refused to issue an

injunction. Fields did not dispute Katz' statistics on

the failure rate of the groups she represents. But the

judge pointed out that her legal argument is that the

failure of lawmakers to adopt the recommendations of a

funding study shows that the state is failing to meet

its constitutional obligation to educate its children.

Fields said the problem with that is it puts him in the

position of deciding what level of funding -- and what

programs -- are more appropriate than the dollars and

programs now offered -- and enforcing that by

forbidding implementation of the Legislature's

requirement that students pass AIMS to graduate. That,

he said, would put him in the position of substituting

his judgment for that of lawmakers, something he does

not think he has the power to do. But while Fields

refused to issue an injunction, he left the door open

to Katz proving her case after a full-blown trial,

probably next year. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public

Radio this is Howard Fischer.