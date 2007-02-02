Adding to the State's 9/11 Memorial

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-566383.mp3

Phoenix, AZ – One big complaint about the memorial is lack of

context. There are 54 sayings etched into its surface

to reflect the events around the day of the terrorist

attacks. Several mention planes flying into the two

towers of the World Trade Center. But nowhere is there

any explanation that the planes had been hijacked.

Shelley Cohn, a member of the commission that designed

the memorial, said something needs to be added.

(The memorial is more metaphysical - metaphorical -

than literal. And I think in order to make sure we're

communicating with multiple audiences we need to be

clear about what our intent was and some factual

information that may have been buried and not as clear

as it could be.)

But state Rep. John Kavanagh said there also should be

changes in the sayings etched into the memorial itself,

removing some of the more controversial ones that are

not related directly to the attack.

(This memorial should focus upon what happened that

day, who did what to whom. It should focus on the

terrorists, the targets, the times and locations, the

victims and very specially the valiant efforts of the

rescuers.)

He said sticking to that will make the memorial a place

that people will leave, in his words, somber and

reflective, not irate and angry. In Phoenix for Arizona

Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.