© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Earth Notes: Dragonfly Mercury Project

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 16, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
Volunteers search water with nets for dragonfly larvae in Glacier National Park, Montana.
National Park Service
/
public domain
Volunteers search water with nets for dragonfly larvae in Glacier National Park, Montana.

Scientists have found a novel way to trace the path of mercury in the environment – through dragonflies.

Mercury is a dangerous pollutant that accumulates in the bodies of animals. It can fall to the ground in raindrops or snowflakes, or, in vapor form, stick to leaves that shower to the earth in autumn. Scientists often track it through fish, which are sensitive to mercury.

But dragonfly larvae, known as nymphs, are much easier to collect and can be found all over the world, even in deserts where fish are rare. They’re also very loyal to their creek, pond, or wetland, so they reveal what’s happening right in their local area.

The Dragonfly Mercury Project, run by the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service, recruits volunteers nationwide to collect dragonfly larvae from parks, widlife refuges and other protected lands. Frozen larvae are sent to a research laboratory for testing. Scientists can tell how much mercury in its in their tissues and also sleuth out how that mercury arrived in the ecosystem.

The project has gathered a decade’s worth of data from 150 national parks, including Grand Canyon, Zion, and Death Valley. It’s involved an estimated seven thousand community volunteers.

The work has turned up some surprises, like high levels of mercury in arid regions of the Southwest. Deserts were long overlooked in mercury testing and now it’s clear they need more attention. A day catching dragonflies can offer up vital insights into the changing chemistry of the planet.

This Earth Note was written by Melissa Sevigny produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
Tags
Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAULocal News
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content