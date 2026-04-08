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Earth Notes: Ancient Food Preservation

KNAU News and Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Carrie Cannon
Published April 8, 2026 at 3:00 AM MST
Prehistoric granaries along the Colorado River above Nankoweap in Marble Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park.
Mark Lellouch
/
NPS
Prehistoric granaries along the Colorado River above Nankoweap in Marble Canyon, Grand Canyon National Park.

How did Southwest Tribal people protect and store their food before the days of refrigeration?

They had several strategies to safeguard food against mold, insects and rodents. Many stored food in underground pits, temporary brush shelters and stone and mud structures in cliff walls known as “granaries."

In the Tucson area, archaeologists have encountered storage pit walls that were intentionally fire-hardened from the inside, converting clay-rich soils into a pottery-like structure. Ancestral Puebloan, Hohokam and other cultures used pithouses as well as elevated, rodent-proof stone or mud-and-stick granaries in cliff alcoves, such as the legendary Nankoweap granaries of the Grand Canyon. Baskets and bags likely were used for temporary storage inside houses.

Tribal groups often stored food after drying or cooking it. Edible seeds were stored in covered baskets sealed with creosote gum and pottery shard lids. The hearts of mescal agave and other plants were boiled and pounded into dried slabs. They also dried animal meat and the pulp of pumpkin and squash.

The Mojaves along the Colorado River stored corn in huge granaries woven from arrowweed branches and mesquite beans and in plant-lined underground pits. O’odham groups built structures to shade large sumac basketry granaries.

Interestingly, both sumac and arroweed have natural insecticide properties, suggesting their intentional use in granary construction.

This Earth Note was written by Carrie Calisay Cannon and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.
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Earth Notes earth notesNAU Sustainable Communities ProgramSustainable Communities Program at NAU
Carrie Cannon
Carrie Calisay Cannon is a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, and also of Oglala Lakota and German ancestry. She has a B.S. in Wildlife Biology and an M.S. in Resource Management. If you wish to connect with Carrie you will need a fast horse; by weekday she fills her days as a full-time Ethnobotanist with the Hualapai Indian Tribe of the Grand Canyon of Arizona, by weekend she is a lapidary and silversmith artist who enjoys chasing the beautiful as she creates Native southwestern turquoise jewelry.
See stories by Carrie Cannon
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