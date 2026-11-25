Dark caverns within the sheer, 600-foot Redwall limestone cliffs of the Grand Canyon hold some of North America's most intriguing mysteries. Nearly 5,000 years ago, hunter-gatherers began venturing into these secluded caves, leaving behind delicate animal figurines folded from split branches of willow.

Archaeological excavations at cliffside sites revealed these “split-twig figurines” were meticulously coiled into bighorn sheep or other four-footed animals. Many figures were pierced with miniature wooden spears, packed with animal dung, or wrapped in woven grass skirts before they were hidden under stone cairns near ancient animal remains. Smoke-blackened cave ceilings and leftover twig shavings confirm artisans constructed them deep inside by torchlight.

Why ancient artisans crafted these tiny figures remains a compelling mystery: were they everyday toys, ceremonial dolls, or something far more sacred?

Through radiocarbon dating, researchers established these figurines were made in a timespan from roughly 2900 BCE to 1700 BCE. Intriguingly, the complete absence of hearths, pottery, or trash suggest these caves were never inhabited as living quarters. Instead, archaeologists infer that clans used these isolated chambers as sacred spaces, potentially placing effigies alongside ice-age fossil bones to ensure abundance or show reverence.

For more than twelve centuries, these traditions were carefully preserved and handed down through generations. When the artisans stopped visiting the caves, their reasons vanished within the vast silence of the canyon.

This Earth Note was written by Danika Thiele and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.