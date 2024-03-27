Steve Schwartz
Steve first came to Flagstaff in the late 1970s to study at Northern Arizona University, where he obtained a master’s degree in biology, and he feels fortunate to have been able to call Flagstaff home for over thirty years. Recently retired after a long career in healthcare administration, his retirement allows him to spend large amounts of time exploring the rich diversity of the Colorado Plateau. Steve considers himself a lifelong learner and he can often be found exploring with his two dogs, Quinn and Rosie, indulging his passions for biology and the natural world.
No bird species is more closely associated with the ponderosa pine than the pygmy nuthatch. These tiny, highly social birds are year-round residents with white breasts and grey heads and wings.
Forest managers are researching fungi as a surprising new tool to aid restoration projects that ease the risk of wildfire.