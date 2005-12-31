Emily, Angel top Arizona names in 2005

By Howard Fischer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-494304.mp3

Phoenix – New statistics from the state Department of Health Services show that Angel -- or An/hel as it would be pronounced in Spanish -- was the most popular name for boys born this year. Some of that could be the increased fascination with spirits. And some of that simply reflects the state's changing demographics. State health officials report there were more children born to Hispanic women than to women who identified themselves as non-Hispanic whites. And that is a reflection of fertility and family size, as fewer than 30 percent of Arizona residents are Hispanic. Rounding out the top five for boys were Jacob, Jose, Anthony and Daniel. In fact, every one of the top 10 names for boys came from a biblical reference. That wasn't the case for girls where you have to get all the way to the 7th slot to find the name Abigail. And that comes from a relatively obscure reference from the Book of Samuel. Emily remained the top name for the fourth year in a row. But there was a surprise of sorts -- Mia came out of nowhere to claim the second spot. That is interesting since there has not been anyone in popular culture for awhile with that name -- at least not since Mia Farrow who was married to Frank Sinatra and lived with Woody Allen. The names Ashley, Isabella and Samantha compete the top five. In Phoenix, for Arizona Public Radio this is Howard Fischer.