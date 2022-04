By Sasa Woodruff

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-517523.mp3

Sedona, AZ – More than 200 people showed up for the town meeting in Sedona recently. Politicians and firefighters came to talk about how they were fighting the Brins fire. Many residents came to express their anger about evacuations.

Arizona Public Radio's Sasa Woodruff reports.