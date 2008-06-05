LCV Endorses Ann Kirkpatrick

By Theresa Bierer

Flagstaff, AZ – INTRO

The League of Conservation voters today endorsed Flagstaff attorney and state representative Ann Kirkpatrick for Congress. Arizona Public Radio's Theresa Bierer reports.

The environmental watchdog group says Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick's voting record in the state legislature makes her their choice for congress.

Tony Massaro is the League of Conservation Voters' political director. At a rally in Wheeler Park in Downtown Flagstaff, he called Kirkpatrick a champion of the environment, who will help the country become less dependent on oil, natural gas and coal.

LCV Tony Massaro All of these are at record high prices and we need to move into a wind and solar and other renewables and have that be the future and I think that's the kind of vision she'll bring and we know from her track record that she brings the ability to get change done.

Voice Over) Kirkpatrick believes Arizona should be a leader in renewable energy in part because there's an abundance of wind and sunshine.

Ann Kirkpatrick I really believe and want to take leadership in developing a green economy. There are so many benefits to that, not only do we get jobs but we also protect our air and our land and I want to take leadership in doing that.

Voice Over) Ann Kirkpatrick is seeking the congressional spot held by Rick Renzi who is not running for a fourth term. The sprawling district covers parts of 8 counties. Kirkpatrick has also been endorsed by Arizona Governor Janet Napolitano. She's one of 10 candidates for the C-D SHE'S one of 9 candidates for the C-D-1 seat. In Flagstaff, for Arizona Public Radio, I'm Theresa Bierer.