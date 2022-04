By Laurel Morales

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-725860.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – HOST INTRO:

The National Transportation Safety Board arrived in Flagstaff this morning to investigate yesterday's mid-air collision of two medical transport helicopters. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales was one of a handful of reporters allowed to visit the crash site. She spoke with All Things Considered Host Geoff Norcross.