FUSD Superintendent shocked by proposed cuts

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – State lawmakers are looking for ways to deal with the budget deficit. This week republican leaders proposed a 20 percent reduction to K-12 education over the next year and a half. The package also includes a 30 percent cut to Arizona universities. Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Kevin Brown told Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales this could be devastating.