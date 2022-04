By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona's first congressional district Representative Ann Kirkpatrick is finding her way around Capitol Hill. She's cast her first votes and been assigned to committees. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales talked to her about what it feels like to be sworn in after a long campaign.