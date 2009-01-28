Grand Canyon Officials Question High Flow Plan

By Daniel Kraker

Flagstaff, AZ – Last March the Bureau of Reclamation unleashed a high-profile artificial flood through the Grand Canyon. Its aim was to rebuild beaches and create wildlife habitat. But the environmental study that authorized the flood prohibited another high flow experiment for the next five years. Internal documents released today suggest that science was ignored in crafting that plan. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker sat down with Grand Canyon superintendent Steve Martin, and Chief of Science Martha Hahn, to ask them about the controversy.

Click here to read the memo written by Grand Canyon National Park superintendent Steve Martin questioning the environmental assessment that authorized the five year high flow plan in the Grand Canyon.