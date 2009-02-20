© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kirkpatrick talks economic stimulus

Published February 20, 2009 at 1:02 AM MST

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick has been traveling around the first district talking with her constituents about the federal economic stimulus bill that President Obama signed on Wednesday. She stopped by KNAU's studios Feb. 20. During last fall's campaign, Kirkpatrick opposed the Troubled Assets Relief Program but she did vote for the most recent stimulus bill. Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales asked Kirkpatrick what was different about this package.

