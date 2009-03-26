Poetry saves a life

By Laurel Morales

Flagstaff, AZ – Poet Jimmy Santiago Baca has had a lot to write about. Orphaned at a young age, Baca was raised first by his grandmother and later sent to an orphanage. He ran away when he was 13. It wasn't until he was sentenced to a maximum security prison that he discovered poetry and turned his life around. Baca reads in Flagstaff March 27 at the Coconino Center for the Arts. He tells Arizona Public Radio's Laurel Morales that poetry saved his life.