Wildfire Awareness Week

By Theresa Bierer

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-833686.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ –

The Flagstaff Fire Department and Ponderosa Fire Advisory Council (PFAC)Spring Firewise Campaign is underway through May 2nd. There are several activities in Flagstaff,including a Firewise Landscaping Contest, a 31- cent Scoop Night at Baskin Robbins, a demonstration work day at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, and other various forms of public outreach.

Please contact Katie Brown and Mark Brehl for information. MBrehl@flagstaff.az.gov

KBrown2@flagstaffaz.gov