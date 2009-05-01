By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Grand Canyon, AZ – The Grand Canyon is filled with countless stories of survival. And now, the Grand Canyon Association has released a new children's book about one of those stories. It's called The Adventures of Salt and Soap at Grand Canyon by author Lori Rome. And it's the true story of two rouge puppies that hiked into the canyon, jumped on a river trip, took a helicopter ride and were eventually adopted by Lori Rome, who is also a park ranger at the South Rim. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl took a trip up to the Canyon to meet Lori, Salt and Soap and hear about their grand adventures.