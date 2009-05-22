© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty on the Science of Spirituality

Published May 22, 2009 at 8:45 AM MST

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – This afternoon, NPR's All Things Considered wraps up its week-long series exploring the science of spirituality. The series is based on the research of NPR religion correspondent, Barbara Bradley Hagerty. And, it delves into some meaty questions like can prayer heal and is mystical experience real or imagined? Barbara Bradley Hagerty seeks the answers to those questions in her new book, Fingerprints of God: The Science of Spirituality. She spoke with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl about whether or not spirituality is a measurable experience.

