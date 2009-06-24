Arizona Supreme Court steers clear of budget dispute

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling on the fight between Governor Jan

Brewer and legislative leaders has both sides claiming victory.

The Republican controlled Legislature approved an $8.2 billion

spending plan on June 4th. But Senate President Bob Burns and

House Speaker Kirk Adams made a conscious decision not to send it

to the governor. They admitted the reason was political: They

wanted to gain leverage over Brewer who doesn't like the plan.

She wants to spend more.

(Certainly it's imperative that we come to some conclusion, some

agreement for the people of Arizona. I certainly am not going to

decimate education. I'm not going to put at risk our most

vulnerable population. Nor am I going to destroy public safety in

the state of Arizona. I think those are the three main issues we

need to come to agreement on.)

Brewer thinks the best way to do that is for her to get the

bills, presumably veto them, and start over. More to the point,

the governor said she doesn't want lawmakers to be able to play

games, holding onto the bills until the end of the budget year

June 30th, a move that would force her to either sign their

budget or risk shutting down state government. So she sued the

Legislature asking the Supreme Court to force Burns and Adams to

let loose of the bills. In arguments Tuesday, attorney David

Cantelme who is representing the two lawmakers, did not dispute

that they are trying to gain political advantage over the

governor. But Cantelme told the justices that doesn't mean they

should order legislators to give Brewer the bills now.

(If she wants to veto them, she can veto them on June 30th, or

July 1st. Her veto power is not in any way impinged. But it may

become more politically difficult. I would agree with that, to

veto them the later it gets. To that I say, so what? That's a

political struggle. It's a political negotiation.)

The court, however, wasn't buying it. In a brief order, Chief

Justice Ruth McGregor said that once both the House and Senate

pass a bill, the state constitution requires them to send it to

the governor without delay. And they specifically said that

budget adopted June 4 was not sent -- and has still not been sent

-- quote -- within the time mandated by the Arizona Constitution.

But the justices, said there were, in their words, unusual

circumstances in this case, including the fact that there are

only five business days between now and the end of the fiscal

year. So they said while lawmakers did break the law, they

weren't going to order them to cough up the bills, at least not

this time. Despite that, Brewer issued a statement declaring a

victory. And her press aide Paul Senseman said that, court order

or not, the ruling shows lawmakers are breaking the law and

should send her those bills.

(Just because they didn't order them to do it, Howie, doesn't

mean they don't have to abide by, they shouldn't abide by the

constitution. The governor feels that it's clear now more than

ever, what the constitution requires the Legislature to do. And

they should send those bills immediately.)

Adams however, had a one word answer. No. Nor does he see the

order as a defeat -- or even a requirement to now start sending

bills to Brewer after they're approved.

(We're going to continue to try to figure out exactly what the

court ruling means. There is a little bit of ambiguity as to

whether or not is it immediate or is it prospective. They seem to

have split the baby in some regards. So our attorneys are

analyzing that right now to try to figure that out.)

In the meantime Brewer and GOP leaders continue to meet with the

clock ticking and no deal on a spending plan for the new budget

year that begins in just a week.