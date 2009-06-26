© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

"Grand Canyon Season"

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published June 26, 2009 at 8:26 AM MST
3165566-842525202.jpg

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-845875.mp3

Grand Canyon, AZ – During the winter, hospitals brace themselves for flu season. But, during the summer, health care workers at Flagstaff Medical Center get ready for what they call "Grand Canyon Season". It's the time of year when the emergency department becomes flooded with people who've gotten sick or injured at the Canyon. It's a phenomenon that's not only hard on visitors, but also on the people who rescue them. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports.

KNAU and Arizona News