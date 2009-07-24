The New Yorker Profiles Joe Arpaio, "America's Toughest Sheriff"

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-851114.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio is, arguably, one of the West's most notorious lawmen. He's known for his unconventional prison management practices, like making inmates wear pink underwear and live in tents during the sweltering heat. And his hard line on illegal immigration has received global medial attention. But, how effective is he in fighting mainstream crime. An article in last week's New Yorker Magazine aims to find out. New York based writer William Finnegan is the author of "Sheriff Joe", and he sat down with Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl to talk about "America's Toughest Sheriff."