Growing Green Energy in Arizona

By Daniel Kraker

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-860048.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Over the past year dozens of wind farms and solar plants have been proposed across Arizona, and new solar panels and wind turbines are powering homes across the state. Arizona Public Radio's Daniel Kraker caught up with Kris Mayes at the Southwest Renewable Energy Conference in Flagstaff. Mayes chairs the Arizona Corporation Commission, which regulates the state's electric utilities. She says the growth in renewable energy in the southwest is being driven largely by state policy.