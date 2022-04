By Gillian Ferris Kohl

http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/knau/local-knau-862639.mp3

Flagstaff, AZ – Today marks the official end of the monsoon season. And this summer's was one of the driest on record. Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl sat down with Flagstaff-based meteorologist, Lee Born, for a monsoon season wrap-up.