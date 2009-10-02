Women's Football Fashion A Big Hit

By Gillian Ferris Kohl

Flagstaff, AZ – Since football season is a time for statistics, here are a couple of them for you: Women make up more than 40 percent of the total fan-base for professional football. They also do about 80 percent of the nation's retail shopping. And when you put the two together, you get a demand for "football fashion." The National Football League has responded by expanding its women's clothing line. And it's become a huge money-maker. As Arizona Public Radio's Gillian Ferris Kohl reports, female fans everywhere are now cheering-on their teams with a little extra sparkle.