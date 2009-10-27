Scalia and Breyer debate Constitution in Arizona

By Howard Fischer

Phoenix, AZ – Two U-S Supreme Court justices from opposite sides of the

political spectrum came to Tucson Monday to share their views on

the Constitution.

Antonin Scalia and Stephen Breyer have found themselves on

opposite sides of a variety of issues in cases before the high

court. Many of these involve how to interpret the Constitution.

Scalia labels himself an originalist, looking at the plain

language in the context of the writers. By contrast, he told an

audience at the University of Arizona College of Law that many of

those on the other side take an evolutionary approach, seeking to

try to reconcile those words with current values.

"The fight is about the Supreme Court inventing new rights that

nobody ever thought existed, with respect to old phenomenon, the

death penalty, sodomy, abortion, suicide."

Scalia said that type of approach creates no absolutes. And that,

he said, flies in the face of what the constitution was meant to

do -- be an exception to the fundamental principle of democracy

that majority rules. He said the constitution was enacted by

Americans as a specific -constraint on government even when the

majority may believe otherwise. And the views of those who

drafted it and the amendments have to be honored.

"And when they voted against cruel and unusual punishment, they

never voted for abolition of the death penalty. When they voted

for equal protection of the laws in ratifying that provision of

the Constitution, they never voted for same-sex marriage."

But Breyer said it's necessary to go beyond the pure words and

the way those in the 18th or 19th century viewed the world. He

pointed to the 14th amendment designed to provide equal

protection under the law to all, including former slaves. He said

the purpose was to bring everyone into society. Yet there still

were segregated schools, which the courts upheld on the principle

of separate but equal.

"They tried the separate but equal thing and it didn't work. So

they led to total segregation. So the basicl value underlying the

14th amendment is a value that says no segregated school. If that

wasn't clear in 1880 it was certainly clear by 1954."

And Breyer said the court can't simply look at the constitution

based on what was allowed at the time of its adoption. He cited

the Eighth Amendment which prohibits cruel and unusual

punishment.

"Maybe they thought that flogging was fine. You used to flog

people on ships. I don't know the exact details of what everybody

in the 18th century thought was cruel and unusual. But they

didn't enact that. They enacted into law cruel and unusual

punishment which meant a set of values, not a particular set of

18th century circumstances."

But Scalia had a warning for those who prefer a more flexible

approach based on contemporary standards. That won't always lead

to more freedoms or lesser punishments. A future court could

decide that things we think now are unacceptable are not really

cruel.

"You know, they thought thumbscrews were bad. But, you know,

nowadays, what the heck. We have a more violent society.

Thumbscrews aren't so bad. Is that all that the Eighth Amendment

means -- to thine own self be true? Don't do anything that you

think is cruel? We had our own notions of cruel. But we don't

want to bind you to our notions of cruel. That can't be what it

meant."

Scalia said there is a remedy for those who want different or

broader rights than the constitution spells out: Go to your

lawmakers and tell them whether you want abortion or homosexual

activities to be legal.